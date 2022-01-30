Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group protests coyote killing contest

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyoming (ABC4) – Residents of Rock Springs are taking steps towards change in the animal kingdom.

When a local bar in the area, Buddha Bob’s Bar, announced their plan to hold a Wildlife Killing Contest specifically for coyotes, members of the Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group (WWPG) knew they had to intervene.

WWPG will be holding a peaceful protest from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

“These contests glorify violence against animals and do not have any sound, science-based wildlife management principles which give our hunters and wildlife agencies a bad name,” says Anderson, the protest organizer.

Many states where wildlife killing contests were once commonplace have since banned the competitions. Members of the Vermont Wildlife and Fish Department, residents of a state where wildlife killing contests were once typical, said, “These kinds of competitive coyote hunts are raising concern on the part of the public and could possibly jeopardize the future of hunting and affect access to private lands for all hunters.”

The territory inhabited by coyotes has tripled since 1850 when people took to hunting them in mass groups.

For more information on the Wyoming Wildlife Protection Group’s mission, email wyomingwildlifeprotectiongroup@gmail.com.