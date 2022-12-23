RAWLINS, Wyoming (ABC4) — A first responder has died after a semi-truck struck him as he was attending to victims of a car crash on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins, Wyo., on Friday, Dec. 23.

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-trailer truck and a pick-up truck also pulling a small enclosed trailer around 3:55 a.m. on I-80.

At approximately 4:15 a.m., first responders were tending to possible injuries when a 2019 Freightliner semi-truck struck two of them and collided with the rear of an ambulance.

Tyeler Harris of Saratoga, Wyo., 29, who is a member of the ambulance services, sustained fatal injuries and died from his injuries. The other first responder sustained critical injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that was involved in the original crash has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean of Brooklyn, N.Y. Officials are investigating driver inattention as a possible contributing factor to the crash.

No further information is available.