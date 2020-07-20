WVC Police looking for suspect who intentionally hit, killed bicyclist Sunday night

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are looking for a suspect who is believed to have intentionally struck a man who was riding a bike, killing him.

According to Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police public information officer, officers responded to 3661 S. Market Street just before 7 p.m. Sunday on a report of a vehicle who hit a man riding his bike.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was deceased in the road and his bike a few yards away.

Witnesses reported a vehicle was driving north on the street who hit the victim then turned around to drive back south, and hit the victim again.

Detectives worked throughout the night to attempt to locate the vehicle and said they do believe it was a targeted act, in particular because the suspect turned around and hit the man for a second time.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door passenger car that would have damage on the front end and front passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 20-018007.