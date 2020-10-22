WVC officer injured after being run over, dragged by man found passed out inside stolen truck

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Valley City officer is recovering from injuries after police say he was hit by a man found passed out inside a stolen truck early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Josh Browne, West Valley City Police Department, the incident started in the parking lot of a church located near 6710 West 4100 South just after 3 a.m. after someone called in a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived they found a man inside the car, passed out, with drug paraphernalia and a handgun holster and magazine next to him.

When officers attempted to wake the man up, he became erratic and put the truck into gear, hitting the officer and running over him, and dragging him when he fell to the ground. The suspect also hit the police car that had been placed in front of him, causing serious damage, Browne said.

The man was able to get away from officers who now suspect the truck was stolen. It has temp tags and was described as a black 2010 Dodge Ram quad-cab pickup.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that are not life-threatening.