OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – 90-year-old Margaret Keenan is the first to take the coronavirus vaccine, in the United Kingdom. This is an exciting first step in the direction of fighting the 2020 pandemic, according to one health leader at Weber State University.

68-year-old Dr. Yasmen Simonian is the Dean of the College of Health Professions at Weber State University.

“I’m so glad the vaccines now, are going to be available,” said Simonian.

If distribution for the coronavirus vaccine goes as planned, her age puts her right behind healthcare workers to get it and she’s ready to take it.

“This is how we’re going to conquer and deal with this awful pandemic,” she added.

Simonian says it is important front-line workers and the elderly population get the shots, since they are at high-risk.

“The seal of approval from FDA, puts me at ease. They know there might be some slight side effects from it, but I’m willing to take the side effects,” said Simonian.

Simonian believes elders should individually consult with their health care provider before getting the vaccine, once it is available.

“Of course I have concerns, I have underlying conditions and I would make sure I would check with my physician,” she added.

And for people to continue to follow CDC recommendations, like wearing a mask, to help get back to a “normal” society.