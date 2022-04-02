BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – Bingham County, just shy of the Utah-Idaho border, experienced yet another wrong-way driver incident that resulted in a fatality.

The Idaho State Police received a dispatch call at 3:15 a.m. on April 2 directing them to the area of Interstate-15 at milepost 84.1 on reports of a Chevy Impala traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Chevy Impala, a 36-year-old man from Fort Hall, collided head-on with a 69-year-old man driving an Oldsmobile Alero who was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Oldsmobile Alero died on the scene, while the driver of the Chevy Impala was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Neither of the parties involved was wearing a seatbelt.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Idaho State Police.