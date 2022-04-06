BANNOCK COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two parties involved in a three-vehicle crash that took place on Interstate-15 on April 5 have been hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to the area of milepost 36 in Bannock County at 11:56 p.m. on reports of a wrong-way driver.

A 45-year-old man from San Luis Obispo, Calif., was traveling southbound in a northbound lane in a 2019 Volkswagen.

En route, the Volkswagen struck a 21-year-old man driving a small Toyota SUV followed by a 34-year-old man driving a Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the Volkswagen was transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter, while the driver of the Toyota SUV was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

The road was blocked for roughly two-and-a-half hours.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation.