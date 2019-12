(CNN) – Dozens of polar bears have invaded a village in Russia’s far north in search of food, prompting “bear patrols” and halting public activities.

Environmentalists say climate change might be to blame…

According to the World Wildlife Fund, higher than usual temperatures are causing ice to melt, affecting the bears’ hunting habitats.

About 60 polar bears – young and old – descended on the town…almost all of which were considered thin.

