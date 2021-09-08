Workers struggle with extreme heat in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George is seeing another day of triple digits, but that isn’t stopping workers from doing their job in the heat.

LOC Construction workers got out at 5 AM in hopes to beat the extreme heat in St. George.

“We like to get out as early as possible because after 11 o’clock it’s game over it’s already at 100 degrees usually,” says Jarred Vernsey of LOC Construction.

Vernsey says the heat is brutal, so it’s important to drink lots of water, but this isn’t as bad as the heat they saw earlier in the summer.

“We saw 118 degrees one day, a little over 120, and they read the temperature 10 feet above the ground in the shade, so when you’re in the sun against a block wall making a building whatever it is, it’s going to be 20-25 degrees hotter than the actual temperature reads half the time,” he says.

Vernsey says he’s experienced heat rash, from his shirt rubbing against his skin.

“We’re walking around on lava rock all day long and laying 25 pound block and stuff, thousands of them every single day, it definitely isn’t easy and it’s treacherous on your body,” he says.

As St. George continues to see rapid growth, he hopes to see a pay increase for workers like him.

“The money we make out here, for the work that we’re doing, how fast, how much work we have to keep up with it really is ridiculous,” he says.

He says even though it’s not ideal working conditions, it’s their livelihood and something they just get used to.