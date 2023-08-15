WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — Woods Cross Police Chief Chad Soffe was placed on administrative leave as of Thursday, July 27, according to a press release today from City Administrator Bryce K. Haderlie.

The City said Scott Buchanan has been appointed to serve as the interim chief in Soffe’s absence. Haderlie did not give a reason for Soffe’s administrative leave and did not note whether that leave was with pay or without. It is also unclear why the department waited so long to notify the public.

Woods Cross officials did not specify why Soffe was placed on administrative leave as the City “does not comment on personal issues related to its employees.” The City only confirmed Soffe’s “employment status to ensure that his rights are protected.”

Soffe’s Facebook seemed to hint on Aug. 11 that he was leaving the force, noting that after 37 full-time years as an officer, “it’s time to call it. When you know, you will know. A big thanks to all the officers I met and worked with along the way.” No further details were given.

Soffe’s LinkedIn page showed that six days ago, he marked himself as “open to work.”

Soffe has served as the Police Chief for Woods Cross since January 2019. Soffe has previously served as the police chief in Garland City, as a detective for Cottonwood Heights, and as a deputy for Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, among other law enforcement jobs.

ABC4 reached out to Soffe, Woods Cross City, and the Woods Cross Police Department for more details and will update this post as more information becomes available.