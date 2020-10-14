Woods Cross man holds woman against her will with machete over late rent payment

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 51-year-old Woods Cross man is facing felony charges after police say he held his roommate at knife-point with a machete for failing to pay her rent on time.

The incident unfolded when police in Woods Cross were called out on a report of a disturbance on Oct 11 near 940 West 2600 South.

When officers arrived, Travis Ben Martin, who is on federal probation, was in the front yard and immediately confrontational with officers. Martin told them they could not be on his property.

A woman told the officers Martin was her roommate and had held her hostage with a machete.

According to documents, the woman, along with two other roommates told them that the day before Martin was upset at the woman because she had not paid her rent yet. Martin became enraged, went to under the stove in the kitchen, and grabbed a two-foot-long machete.

Martin then told the woman she was not leaving and he would kill her if she tried, documents state.

The woman said she feared for her life and said he held her at knife-point for roughly 2-3 hours. Martin eventually cooled off but told her she had to move out of the home immediately, according to documents.

While on scene Woods Cross police discovered Martin had a stolen truck on his property.

Federal probation officers arrived and during a search of his home discovered a black folding knife, drug paraphernalia, a small bag of drugs believed to be methamphetamine, and a stolen laptop, according to arresting documents.

Officers also located a machete leaning against the wall and another large homemade machete type knife that was covered by old newspapers, documents state.

Martin is being held without bail at the Davis County Jail.

He faces one count of felony aggravated assault, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, unlawful detention, and possession of the stolen property.

The District Attorney has not yet filed charges against Martin for the incident on Oct. 11.