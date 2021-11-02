Wood stove conversion program to go live for Davis, Salt Lake County

With the colder weather on the way, many are preparing for those chilly temperatures by gathering wood for their wood stoves and fireplaces. But the Department of Environmental Quality is looking to help qualified homeowners convert those systems to newer ones that reduce emissions during the winter inversion season.

“We find that during the wintertime that wood-burning contributes to our inversion situation by releasing particles and gases,” says Joel Karmazyn, an Environmental Scientist with the DEQ.

This adds to the pollutants that are getting stuck under our inversion, which contributes to the poorer air quality.

For this very reason, the DEQ is looking to help qualified homes convert their older systems to newer, cleaner ones in northern Utah.

One may ask, ‘what qualifies a home for this program?’

Karmazyn answers, “First you have to reside in those seven counties, you have to own your home, and you have to be a major wood burner.”

If you meet the criteria, you can apply for free through their website. If you are one of the 300 elected homes the DEQ will then help cover between 75 to 95 percent of the conversion cost.

Davis County residents will be able to apply soon.

“Davis County registration window opens up at 6 o’clock in the morning on November the 8th,” says Karmarzyn.

The deadline will be on November 8th at 6 p.m.

Later on in the month, Salt Lake County residents will get the opportunity to apply for this program as well.

Karmarzyn wanted to add how people have been pleased with the switch over and how the system is much easier to use.

To find out more information and where to apply, click here.