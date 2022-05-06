SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It goes without saying that mothers are the backbone of all families, so it is only natural that we set aside a day to commemorate them for the strength and heart they enact day after day in caring for us.

Women of the World, a Utah-based organization that aims to support refugee women through helping them achieve self-reliance, a community voice, and economic success notes that many women who have been forcibly displaced often come from societies that do not celebrate Mother’s Day. So, part of their new lives in the states incorporates a day of festivities recognizing their essential roles as mothers.

The organization is well known for commemorating the traditions, food, and stories of refugee mothers. Women of the World will be doing just that in their annual Mother’s Day event on May 7 at 2:00 p.m. at the Salt Lake County Building Atrium, 2001 State Street, Salt Lake City.

Representatives are excited for Nikki Walker, a consummate public relations professional with experience in beauty, fashion, celebrity, and lifestyle to present the “Mother of the Year Award” to one hard working woman.

All mothers throughout Utah are invited to the event. Though many attendees are survivors who have been forced to fight to provide for their children, there are a vast number of similarities in their journeys and those of the average Utah mother.