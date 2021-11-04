Woman gives birth in Bountiful hospital parking lot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman gave birth in a hospital parking lot in Bountiful early Wednesday morning.

As Director of Specialty Services for Lakeview Hospital Tami Timothy was walking into work, she heard someone in pain. After looking around, she spotted Shelby, the mommy to be, in the back of a car, in labor. Moments before, the woman’s husband had gone to get help, according to Lakeview Hospital.

Arriving 30 minutes early to work, Timothy raced to grab Shelby a wheelchair, helped her get in it in an attempt to rush her inside.

There was only one problem, the baby couldn’t wait.

Moments later, Timothy helped deliver the baby outside of the hospital parking lot just after 6 a.m.

Baby Olivia was born at 7 pounds 14 ounces., 20 1/4 inches, and was wrapped in Shelby’s sweatpants as they waited for help to arrive and were ushered inside.

Timothy, who spent 22 years as an ER nurse at Lakeview, had never delivered a baby on her own.

Lakeview Hospital says Shelby and Olivia are both doing well and were discharged on Wednesday.

“Congrats to mom and dad Shelby and Timothy and Olivia’s two older sisters who are excited to welcome her home soon! She will certainly have a great story of how she came into this world,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.