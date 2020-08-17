Woman’s body found on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol Troopers found a woman’s body on northbound I-15 in Davis County Sunday Night.

According to UHP Sgt. Nick Street, the incident happened around 10 p.m. near the 200 West off-ramp from the freeway.

Troopers arrested a man who was parked not far from where they found the woman, but they are not sure if the two are related, and due to the man’s mental state, they are unable to determine if he was involved. Troopers did have enough information to take the man into custody.

Troopers closed the freeway during their investigation, but it has since been reopened.

The woman, who is believed to be in her 20’s or 30’s, has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office.

*developing* we will provide an update once more information becomes available.