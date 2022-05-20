WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities responded to a woman found dead after an apparent drowning at the Ogden River Hot Springs on Friday morning.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities received calls of the drowning around 4:46 a.m on Friday morning. So far, deputies say there does not appear to be anything suspicious found on the woman’s body or surrounding her death.

Officials say there was another person present at the time of the drowning. They reportedly pulled the woman out of the water and administered CPR before contacting the police.

Authorities say the hot springs are a popular spot for local residents to hang out in. Although the springs are located on private land, no rules are enforced in the area regarding public access.

Deputies will continue to investigate the details leading up to the woman’s death.