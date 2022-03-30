UTAH (ABC4) – While she now has her puppy Diamond back, Yazim Bazan says her sense of security is gone.

On Sunday, Yasmin Bazan says a stranger grabbed Diamond by the neck outside her home.

“I was like screaming at him and he was fighting me off,” said Bazan.

Bazan says another man ran up and pushed her to the ground. She said a silver SUV then pulled up and the two men got into the car with Diamond.

“I think there are some breeds that people do find desirable and might try and, you know, unfortunately, steal from other individuals,” said Guinn Shuster with the Humane Society of Utah.

Shuster said this is just one of the reasons people should microchip their pets and make sure they keep their information up to date, including names, addresses, and contact information. If your pet goes missing, the microchip company can include it in the pet’s file.

Shuster also recommended owners keep current photos of their pets.

“Especially if there’s any sort of unique markings or colorings that might not be typical on every type of dog,” said Shuster.

The last suggestion may seem a little extreme but Britta Clark with the Better Business Bureau said some people even put color-safe pet dye on their dog’s tail.

“They will make the dog visible from a long distance. So if somebody takes it, you should be able to track them,” said Shuster.

Bazan did everything she could think of to get her dog back. She called the police, put up signs, and shared photos on social media. Two days after posting, a woman messaged her, telling her she had seen her puppy. Thanks to that woman’s tip and the Murray Police Department, Diamond is now home with her family.

While the Better Business Bureau said social media can help the community come together to find a pet, they warn people to be wary of anyone who messages them saying they’ve found their pet. If that person asks for money, the BBB said you should contact the police immediately.