UPDATE: Woman shot in Draper, suspect in custody

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot in Draper late Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of shots fired shortly before midnight on Wednesday night. When officers arrived on scene, they found several people at a home near 500 Draper Woods Way.

The suspect had visited the home earlier and after an argument about money ensued, he was asked to leave, police say.

Later in the evening, someone in the home heard loud noises and glass breaking. The suspect, John Warr, came around the corner and allegedly fired at someone that was staying at the home.

Multiple shots were exchanged and a woman was wounded in the crossfire. Her husband took her to a hospital where she was treated and released, according to police.

Police found Warr inside the residence and he was taken into custody.

The shooting is still under investigation