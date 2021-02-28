Woman rescued after falling 20 feet in Long Canyon Saturday

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been rescued after falling 20 feet in Long Canyon, Saturday.

On February 27, crews were dispatched to rescue a 26-year-old climber from Steamboat Springs, CO., after she was injured late Saturday afternoon when she fell about 20 feet in the Deadman’s Buttress climbing area in Long Canyon.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the woman landed at the base of the Wingate sandstone wall but was still hundreds of feet above the road in the canyon bottom.

“Rather than risk a time-consuming and dangerous nighttime multi-stage lowering operation down the extremely steep and rough talus, Classic Air Medical was called to see if they might be able to evacuate the subject,” writes the team. “While the Classic pilot was able to touch a portion of one skid on the ground nearby and drop off medical personnel, it was not possible to load the patient into the helicopter in such a precarious position. The hoist helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety had been dispatched as a back-up.”

Officers say personnel from Grand County EMS initially hiked to the subject and stabilized her.

“They were joined by a Bureau of Land Management – Utah Ranger and Grand County Sheriff’s Office Deputy at the accident site. Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue personnel responded with the Technical Rock Rescue trailer and assisted in coordinating the rescue.”

Once a Utah DPS helicopter arrived and crews were able to extricate the subject via hoist.

Officers say the climber was then transferred to Classic Air Medical and flown to a trauma center.

Her condition remains unknown at this time.

