Woman recounts almost going on date with suspected killer

Woman says he was 'very charming at first'

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Friday, police announced they had found the body of Mackenzie Lueck in Logan Canyon, even as the investigation into her murder continues.

One woman says she met the suspect, Ayoola Ajayi, on Tinder in late April.

Missy Lewis says she connected with Ajayi on Tinder.

“The suspect was very charming at first, we had a great conversation,” said Lewis.

At first, he wanted to pick her up at home; when Lewis hesitated, she says Ajayi was persistent.

“He said, well how about I pick you up at a parking lot,” added Lewis.

“I said no, I don’t really feel safe doing that,” said Lewis.

After she told him no, repeatedly, she says he snapped.

“Then he started getting belligerent. He kept insisting that’s what we do, and eventually I said hey I don’t really like where this is going, so I think I’m going to unmatch you, and he called me a really bad word,” said Lewis.

Less than two months later, police say Ajayi picked up Mackenzie Lueck at North Salt Lake’s Hatch Park and she was never heard from again.

“I was very stunned and shocked. And very grateful that I didn’t give in. But he was insisting that we meet in a public parking lot, and then he wanted me to get in his car and travel with him to some other location.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING: