Taylorsville woman charged with 15 counts of child exploitation to ‘impress’ a man on Snapchat

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two suspects in an investigation that was prompted by the social media application, Snapchat, have since been charged.

Christopher Poole, 34, of Tooele was charged on Jan. 28 with two first-degree felonies: one count of solicitation of rape of a child and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one second-degree felony: 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Similarly, Brittany Driscoll, 36, of Taylorsville was charged with two first-degree felonies: one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, and one second degree-felony: 14 counts of sexual exploitations of a minor.

The investigation began on Jan. 25 after police officials received notice that Snapchat filed a report of suspected child pornography in the area.

After receiving a search warrant on Poole’s account, law enforcement confirmed that he avidly views child pornography and is romantically involved with Driscoll. According to the affidavit, part of their sexual advances towards one another included when Driscoll would send him pornographic images and videos of a young girl.

After receiving a search warrant for the contents of Poole’s Snapchat account, authorities found that he and Driscoll would often engage in conversation about child pornography.

On Jan 27., the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force carried out a search of Driscoll’s residence. Upon speaking with law enforcement she admitted to taking a total of 15 pornographic images and filming numerous pornographic videos of the same young girl and sending them to Poole.

In her defense, Driscoll says that she captured and sent the photos and videos to Poole because she “wanted to impress him,” as stated in the charges.

Since the arrests were made, Driscoll has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.