SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A woman was life-flighted after falling near Lake Blanche, according to Detective Bennett with the Unified Police Department.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, Detective Bennett said there was a request for assistance after a 50-year-old woman fell just above Lake Blanche.

Detective Bennett said she did not fall far, but that she had “a lot of facial injuries.”

The woman was reportedly life-flighted to Intermountain Medical Center.

