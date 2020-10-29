Woman killed after crash in Box Elder County

Box Elder County, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is dead after a crash near Riverside, Utah Wednesday evening.

At about 8:26 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol Troopers say the driver of a white Honda Odyssey was traveling South on 4400 West at the intersection of SR-30.

For an unknown reason, troopers say the driver drove through a stop sign and into the intersection where it hit a tractor-trailer traveling eastbound on SR-30.

The impact happened at the rear axel of the trailer, according to troopers, killing the woman and only occupant of the Odyssey.

Troopers say the driver in the semi truck was uninjured in the crash.

The name of the victim will be released after family and next of kin have been notified.