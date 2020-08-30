Woman killed after being hit by car in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman has died after being hit by a car in Magna early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, the woman was hit on 8400 West around 2800 South around 2 a.m. as she crossed the street.

A driver of a car traveling northbound told police he did not see her when he fatally struck the woman who Cutler said was not in a crosswalk.

The woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

An update will be provided once additional details are released.

