Woman killed after being hit by car in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman has died after being hit by a car in Magna early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Melody Cutler, the woman was hit on 8400 West around 2800 South around 2 a.m. as she crossed the street.
A driver of a car traveling northbound told police he did not see her when he fatally struck the woman who Cutler said was not in a crosswalk.
The woman died at the scene. Her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
An update will be provided once additional details are released.
