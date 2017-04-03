Woman killed, 4 teenagers in custody

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four teenagers have been taken into custody and are being questioned regarding the shooting death of a 19 year-old woman at the Callaway Apartment Complex at 1141 West, 3900 South in Taylorsville.

Police are not considering the four teenagers suspects at this point but they are being questioned by police.

Unified Police responded to the scene around 1:14 Monday morning after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found the victim in the drivers side of a Chevy Malibu with a gun shot wound to the face.

Police received information about four teenagers inside of an apartment, they were taken into custody. Police say one teenagers had a blood soaked shirt which was taken by police for evidence.

Most of the northwest side of the apartment complex has been closed off with crime tape as police continue their investigation. Bullet casings were found as far back as the east end of the complex, more evidence was found near the victims vehicle.

Police say all four teenagers are about 14 years old, both males and females. Investigators believe this was a gang-related shooting.

No eyewitnesses to the actual event just people hearing it happen. We got information later on that there was some individuals, gang-related, in an apartment here at the Callaway Apartments. Officers had just made contact here with those suspects and taken them into custody. All suspects are of juvenile age and are gang-related,” said Lt. Brian Lohrke with the Unified Police Department.

As this active homicide investigation continues, police are trying to figure out whether the shots fired came from within the vehicle or outside of the vehicle. They’re also trying to learn the relationship of the victim and 4 teenagers to the area and to one another.

This is a developing news situation and ABC4 News will continue to update as the morning continues.

If you have any information regarding this crime you’re asked to contact Unified Police at (801) 743 – 7000.