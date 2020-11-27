Woman in custody after possibly shooting juvenile with bow-and-arrow in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — A juvenile is in the hospital after police say a woman may have shot him with a bow-and-arrow on Friday afternoon.

According to the West Jordan Police Department, officers responded to the area of 7800 South and 4800 West for a call for a stabbing/possible shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a juvenile male suffering from a laceration to his thigh. He was immediately taken to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Officers found several arrows from a bow-and-arrow in the grass and on a roof near the crime scene. Police have not yet determined whether the woman shot the juvenile with a bow-and-arrow or stabbed him with an arrow.

Officers did not report hearing any gunshots at the scene.

An ATV was also found in the middle of the road at the scene, which police say may have been used by the suspect to chase the juvenile down.

A female suspect was taken into custody where she is currently being interviewed by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

