SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car while crossing at a crosswalk Friday morning, officials say.

Det. Michael Ruff with the Salt Lake City Police Department says the woman was walking in a marked crosswalk at 2100 South 900 East when the car hit her.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, Det Ruff say.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

