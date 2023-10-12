This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found severely beaten in her basement Thursday afternoon in Holladay.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, spokesperson for the Unified Police Department, said a neighbor found the woman inside her home on the 6200 block of South Meadowcrest Road.

Several police vehicles and emergency crews responded to the home. According to Cutler, the woman was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and police are still working to identify a suspect.

Holladay is a city roughly 10 miles south of Salt Lake City.