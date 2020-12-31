Woman hospitalized after snowmobile crash near Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A 29-year-old woman is in the hosptial after her snowmobile collided with a tree east of Heber City on Thursday.

According to Wasatch County Fire and Rescue, the collision occured around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Wasatch County Fire and EMS, Wasatch County Fire and Rescue , and Intermountain Life Flight responded to the scene and airlifted the woman to a local hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.