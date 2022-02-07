Woman hospitalized after potential assault, SLC police investigating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was attacked on Sunday.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the incident happened near 850 South Temple around 4:45 p.m. when police received a call about a woman suffering from a neck injury.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered the woman bleeding heavily from a critical injury. SLCPD is treating the situation as a potential aggravated assault case.

Police say the woman told officers she let a homeless man inside her residence. That’s when he allegedly attacked her and fled the scene, according to police. It appears the suspect and victim did not know each other, but no further details are known by investigators at this time.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. After emergency surgery, she is now in critical, but stable condition. SLCPD’s Robbery Squad detectives are also investigating the case at this time.

Authorities will provide a description of the alleged assailant when they have more information.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-22409.