SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been found dead in a hotel hot tub in Summit County on Wednesday morning.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 56-year-old woman from Laramie, Wyoming. Her identity has not been released pending a full investigation.

Authorities discovered the woman at a Best Western hotel hot tub in Coalville around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies first received reports of a possible drowning after the woman’s family contacted authorities. The family told officials the woman had walked over to the hot tub by herself and was still seen moving around sometime around 6:30 a.m.

The family says they went to check on her again around 7 a.m. and discovered the woman floating on her back, appearing unconscious. Family members told officials the woman suffered from “extensive health issues.”

When authorities arrived, lifesaving measures were attempted by emergency medical staff, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her official cause of death has not been determined and will require an official autopsy by the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further details will be released at this time as the fatal incident is being actively investigated.