GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – A woman was discovered dead in Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, June 2.

The National Park Service (NPS) has identified the woman as Melanie Goodine, 41, from Ottawa, Ontario in Canada. Her cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities first received reports of a distressed hiker along the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse around 5:50 p.m. Officials say Goodine was “hiking out of the canyon after hiking to the Colorado River earlier that day.”

Eyewitnesses say Goodine became unresponsive while bystanders tried administering CPR to save the woman.

When search and rescue crews arrived, resuscitation efforts were conducted but they were unsuccessful. Goodine was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner,” park authorities say. “No additional information is available at this time.”

Officials are strongly urging hikers to ensure they’re familiar with hiking trails and tips before heading outdoors. Authorities say making sure planned outdoor excursions are compatible with one’s skill level is also critical.

“All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing,” says NPS. “The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.”

All current trail closures, conditions and restrictions can be found here.