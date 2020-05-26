Woman flown to hospital in critical condition after ATV mishap

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – An elderly woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after an ATV incident Tuesday.

The incident happened at 2:51 p.m. near 1325 West and 2650 North Clinton when a woman and her husband were reportedly trying to hook up a trailer to their side by side ATV.

Officers say the woman was standing behind the ATV trying to guide her husband in the process when he ended up running his wife over by accidentally.

Related: Storm reveals wrecked boat on the Great Salt Lake

The woman was flown to the McKay Dee hospital after the incident. No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: