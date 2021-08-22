Woman discovered shot to death inside car in Mona, 2 suspects in custody

MONA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with the Juab County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the death of woman found inside a car with a gunshot wound.

According to Juab County Sheriff, deputies were called Sunday just before 1 pm to a disturbance at the Park and Pump gas station in Mona. Deputies arrived with the assistance of Nephi Police Department and

discovered a deceased female inside a vehicle that had been shot.

Two suspects David Manuel Mestas, 26, of Sioux Falls South Dakota and Richard Anthony Sanchez, 26, of Rapid City South Dakota were both booked into the Juab County Jail on Charges related to the death of the victim, according to deputies.

The victim has been transported to the Utah State Medical Examiners Office to obtain a positive identification and an official cause of death.



The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this

time.