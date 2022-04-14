COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (ABC4) – A woman has died after climbing over an international border wall between Mexico and Arizona on Monday night.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 32-year-old woman from Mexico.

Deputies first responded to reports of a deceased woman at the border fence near International Road and Kings Highway near Douglas, Ariz. on April 11.

Arizona deputies were contacted by Mexican authorities about a woman who was reportedly ensnared at the border fence.

Officials say the woman allegedly climbed over the fence and was attempting to descend onto the U.S. side using a harness, similar to a rappelling setup.

While climbing down, deputies say her foot and leg area somehow got tangled, leaving her trapped and hanging upside down for a “significant amount of time.”

When authorities arrived at the scene, the woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her official cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is completed. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is still currently investigating the situation.

“These types of incidents are not political, they are humanitarian realities that someone has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy,” deputies say. “We have to do better in finding solutions to the challenges facing our border, and we have to do it for the right reasons. Regardless of opinions, it is the facts that should direct our progress and we will keep working towards a shared goal of border safety and security.”