WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Washington City woman is facing numerous charges after killing two cyclists in a car crash on the afternoon of April 9.

The suspect, who has been identified as 47-year-old Julie Ann Budge, is facing two counts of Automobile Homicide with Criminal Negligence and a DUI of Alcohol and/or Drugs, two counts of Failure to Remain at an Accident Involving Death, two counts of DUI with Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of reckless driving.

Officers with the Washington County Police Department (WCCPD) were dispatched to the area of Telegraph Street near Coral Canyon Boulevard on reports of a car that hit two cyclists en route.

The cyclists, later identified as two brothers out of California, were pronounced dead after being transported to St. George Regional Hospital.

During a police interview with Budge, she told law enforcement that she had various medical issues and was on several medications, adding that she suffers from irritable bowel syndrome and began to uncontrollably defecate on herself when driving westbound on Telegraph Street, allegedly causing her to swerve and hit the two cyclists. According to the probable cause statement, she added that she could not get her vehicle to stop until it eventually died west of the accident several hundred yards away.

Upon failing all field sobriety tests administered to her, Budge explained that she had allegedly been admitted to the hospital the day before and had been taking Fentanyl through an IV drip.

Budge was then transported to a nearby hospital where a blood draw was conducted.

According to police records, a witness that was present at the scene of the accident told officers that it seemed as if Budge did not intend to stop her vehicle following the crash. The witness followed Budge until she pulled over and stopped several hundred yards away from the accident.

Upon a records check of Budge’s criminal history, officers found that she was convicted of a DUI in 2015.

Budge has since been booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on the charges stated.