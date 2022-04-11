WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has been charged after hitting and killing two bicyclists in Washington City on Sunday.

Officials have identified the suspect as Julie Ann Budge from Hurricane.

Budge is facing eight charges relating to the fatal incident that left two brothers dead after a DUI crash.

Washington City Police have identified the two brothers as Matthew Bullard, 48 and Adam Bullard, 49. Both were residents of Whittier, Calif.

Police say the crash happened on April 9 around 2 p.m. during a “Spring Tour of St. George” bicycle event.

Officials say the brothers were traveling westbound along Telegraph Street and were “legally traveling in a dedicated bike lane as participants” when the crash happened. Budge was driving a red 2005 Toyota Highlander SUV.

When police arrived at the scene, both brothers were found unresponsive. Life-saving measures were provided, but the brothers were pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Bike Utah, a statewide non-profit organization, has released a statement on the fatal crash saying:

“We are gutted by the tragic and preventable death of the two cyclists whose lives were taken this weekend by someone who admittedly drove under the influence. Our hearts go out to their loved ones and to everyone who witnessed the crash, as well as to those who attempted to provide life-saving help,” said Bike Utah Executive Director Jenn Oxborrow. “Bike lanes exist to promote safe, active transportation, allowing vehicles and bicycles to travel simultaneously in different lanes on the same roadway. As we witnessed on Saturday, and on numerous other occasions, when drivers are impaired no one is safe.”

Authorities are still investigating the deadly incident and will not be releasing any further details at this time.

The suspect, Budge, is now facing eight charges including automobile homicide while under the influence/DUI, failure to remain at an accident scene involving death, driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to stay in one lane and more.

Budge is currently booked at the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

“We plead with motorists and commuters to stay vigilant while on any roadway,” says Washington City Police. “Our hearts are heavy for the families impacted by this [tragic] and preventable accident.”