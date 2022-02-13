Woman arrested following erratic car chase

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Melinda Smith was arrested on Feb. 12 after facing multiple charges in a car chase with Cedar City Police officials.

The 49-year-old woman was called in for driving backward on I-15 into oncoming traffic. Moments later, Smith was called in for a second time on reports of driving erratically near Canyon View Middle School.

Officers were able to locate Smith at the area 1045 N near Coal Creek Road. When signaled to pull over by law enforcement, Smith refused and began her pursuit, hitting speeds of up to 80 miles per hour on city streets.

Smith then veered back onto I-15 where the chase continued. On the highway, she reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and was at risk of knocking other vehicles off of the road.

Smith’s vehicle was spiked twice by police officials, and she was only issued to a stop once she lost her two front tires.

When officers attempted to conduct a felony stop, Smith exited her vehicle and ran at them in the middle of I-15. Officers were forced to handcuff and bring Smith to the ground in order to contain her.

One of the officers on scene who is a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) believed Smith could be under the influence of a controlled substance due to her erratic behavior.

Upon a police search of her vehicle, an empty bottle of mouthwash was located near the driver’s seat.

After further investigation, officers revealed that Smith had three statewide warrants as well as prior arrests for possession of a controlled substance and a DUI. She additionally had a suspended drivers license and no valid insurance on her vehicle.

Smith has since been booked into the Iron County Jail on charges of a DUI of alcohol blood content at or over .05, interference with arresting officers, reckless driving, failure to stop at command of law enforcement, driving on a suspended license, and operating a vehicle without insurance.