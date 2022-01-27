Woman accused of stealing nearly $6k worth of luggage at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple pieces of luggage at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department Airport Division arrested 40-year-old Leticia Herrera on Wednesday after nearly a month-long investigation.

On Jan. 3 at 6:53 p.m., officers responded to a luggage theft from the Salt Lake City International Airport baggage claim area. The victim reported to police that the property stolen from her was valued at $6,000 and included multiple debit and credit cards.

During the investigation, police were able to identify Herrera as the woman involved in the theft.

On Jan. 26, detectives along with the assistance of other agencies were able to locate Herrera and take her into custody in West Jordan.

When police executed a search warrant they recovered seven pieces of stolen luggage, a press release states.

Herrera was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of Theft, Unlawful Possession of a Financial Card, and three counts of Unlawful Use of a Financial Transaction Card.

This incident is still under investigation.