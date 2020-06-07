Woman accidentally shot at Murray gun range

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was accidentally shot at a Murray gun range Saturday night according to a Police Department spokesperson.

Murray Police say just before 5 p.m. a man taking apart a gun at the TNT Gun Range at 5669 Commerce Drive in Murray accidentally put his finger on the trigger and fired the gun.

The bullet traveled through 3 adjacent bays before hitting a woman. Police say the bullet went through both her legs.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive. Police also say the man who fired the gun said he forgot the gun was loaded.

