Woman, 56 dead after rollover crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Washington County Saturday.

The rollover crash crash happened when a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on I-15, according to Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

Cheryl Renee Hartley, age 56 of Hurricane, Utah. drifted to the left and overcorrected to the right losing control just south of milepost 40, according to troopers causing the vehicle to go off the freeway to the right into the dirt shoulder.

The vehicle slid sideways and rolled hitting a double post freeway sign and landed on its roof, according to troopers.

UHP troopers said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died on scene.

There were no passengers and no other vehicles involved in this crash, according to troopers.

They said there were strong winds at the time of the crash and the area was a construction zone.

The seatbelt was buckled and troopers said they don’t how Hartley was ejected or if the driver was wearing it.

Drugs and alcohol or excessive speeds are not suspected causes of the crash, at this time.

What others are reading: