Witnesses intervene during attack on woman and children

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – University of Utah police are thankful a pair of witnesses stepped up to help a mother and her children on August 29.

“It’s nice to know there are people that when they see something not right, they see an emergency that they are willing to step up and help,” said Lt. Jason Hinojosa with the University of Utah Police Department.

Detectives say 30-year-old Jeromy Leon Burnham was intoxicated and belligerent with staff at University Hospital in the emergency room.

A probable cause statement states Burnham left with a woman and her four children. The document goes on to say once in the parking garage, Burnham hit one of the children and when the woman confronted him, Burnham attacked her.

Courtesy: Salt Lake County Jail

“He was aggressive towards her and the children. Alcohol was obviously apart of that situation,” said Lt. Hinojosa.

Somehow the woman got into her vehicle and Burnham jumped in continuing his attack according to the report.

“There were two witnesses in the area. They actually heard the screaming. They went over to investigate. When they saw what was going on they actually assisted in getting the woman and the children out of the vehicle,” Lt. Hinojosa added. “The female party was severely attacked.”

Then police said Burnham got in the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Mario Capecchi Drive crashing into construction equipment.

The probable cause statement said Burnham was unconscious in the driver seat when police arrived.

Burnham remained in the hospital until he recovered. Then he was taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.

Police arrested him on one count of aggravated assault, unlawful detention and unlawful detention of a minor, four counts of domestic violence, child abuse, disorderly conduct, and DUI.

