Wisconsin says it’s getting shorted on COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Add Wisconsin to the list of states told by the federal government that it will be receiving less COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech than initially expected. Gov. Tony Evers said on Friday that the state was told on Thursday it will be receiving 35,100 doses of the vaccine, less than expected after 49,725 arrived this week.
Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents. As of Friday, Wisconsin had nearly 452,000 positive cases and 4,315 deaths.
- Higher education board supports Dixie State University name change
- ‘I just don’t think that people think about’: A Provo man asks for help clearing sidewalks for wheelchairs
- The Justice Files: Former felon wants her rights back
- If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?
- Lawmakers concern about suspected Russian hack
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.