Wisconsin says it’s getting shorted on COVID-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Add Wisconsin to the list of states told by the federal government that it will be receiving less COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech than initially expected. Gov. Tony Evers said on Friday that the state was told on Thursday it will be receiving 35,100 doses of the vaccine, less than expected after 49,725 arrived this week.

Several states say they have been told to expect far fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its second week of distribution, prompting worries about potential delays in shots for health care workers and long-term care residents. As of Friday, Wisconsin had nearly 452,000 positive cases and 4,315 deaths.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots