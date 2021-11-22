Wisconsin parade crash suspect had ties to Utah, misdemeanors cited

This Nov. 3, 2021 photo provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office shows Darrell Brooks. Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021,, killing and injuring several people, was fleeing a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. (Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WAUKESHA, Wis. (ABC4) – A man suspected of driving through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday had a brush with police officers in Utah a few years back.

Salt Lake County court documents show the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, was cited in Salt Lake City on misdemeanor drug charges in 2017. Those charges were later dismissed.

Brooks had legal dealings in Utah a second time, as well. Court documents show a divorce was filed in West Jordan back in 2012 between Brooks and his wife in Salt Lake County.

On Monday, police named Brooks as the main suspect who drove an SUV into a crowded parade, killing at least five people and injuring over 48 others. Police believe Brooks was fleeing the scene of a domestic disturbance moments before the deadly rampage.

According to the Associated Press, Brooks has been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999 and at the time of the deadly parade incident, he had two open criminal cases against him in Milwaukee County. The first case involves allegedly running a woman over in a gas station during a fight. The second involves being charged with reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a firearm.

Authorities are still investigating Sunday’s deadly incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.