WIRTH WATCHING: Who is Philo T. Farnsworth?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While we are not sure what modern inventions you use—we are positive you use one that came from the mind of a Beaver, Utah native.

This week on Wirth Watching, Craig Wirth joins ABC4 to share the legacy of Philo T. Farnsworth. You may not know it but Farnsworth is the mastermind behind the television, or the forerunner of the monitor you use to watch TV.

“Ahh yes… It was the future… When you look at the early days…few whiz-bang inventions were as swell as television for it brought unbelievable programs to your house right through the air,” Wirth shares.

According to Wirth, it was a Utahn that made it all possible. Philo T. Farnsworth lived to see TV become a part of almost every American household.

