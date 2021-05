UTAH (ABC4) – As the pandemic simmers down in Utah, baseball returns.

On May 9, Craig Wirth joins ABC4 to share the interesting stories that accompany the history of Utah’s journey through the sport of baseball.

According to Wirth the folklore of Utah ball is actually every bit as important as the game.

Tune in every Sunday at 10 p.m. to watch Wirth Watching exclusives unfold.