SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, many are rushing out the doors for some much-needed travel.

According to our very own Craig Wirth, when it comes to traveling we often think of airports, but back in his day, it was the train stations that were actually packed with folks heading out of town!

On March 28, Wirth takes us down memory lane and shares with us the history of once popular-travel by trains.

Tune in every Sunday at 10 p.m. to watch Wirth Watching exclusives unfold.