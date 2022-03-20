SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid the March Madness basketball tournament, we often find ourselves thinking back to when our favorite teams scored big.

This week, ABC4’s Craig Wirth found himself reminiscing on the famous Utah basketball story from 78 years ago when the Utes historically won the NCAA tournament.

The star player was University of Utah freshman Arnie Ferrin of Ogden, who wasn’t even recognized by Coach Peterson before knocking on his door and asking if he could try out for the team.

To catch Wirth’s interview with Ferrin, check out the video above.