WIRTH WATCHING: The prison riot of 1951

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Last week, Craig Wirth highlighted the old Sugarhouse prison and an unusual prison riot in 1951 where inmates gave hostages stolen candy bars, but this week, Wirth tells us what he has to share will get us to sit and the edge of our seats!

On June 14, our very own Craig Wirth joins ABC4 to recall the Utah prison riot of 1957 that caught national headlines.

“Indeed, the riot of 1957 – the time channel four brought the riot outside to make it swell TV…It grabbed national headlines as inmates rioted at the state prison. They had 27 hostages including a church basketball team,” Wirth recalls.

According to the historian, all night long, officers waited with guns drawn to move in, it was a prison under siege. Wirth says negotiations were made in effort to calm the tension, even the governor at the time, sat down to speak with the rioters.

Tune in every Sunday at 10 p.m. to watch Wirth Watching exclusives unfold.