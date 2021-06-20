WIRTH WATCHING: The June snowstorm of 1998

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As high temperatures continue to shatter records across the state, you will be shock to find that about 23 years ago, around this same time, Utahns were actually trying to dig themselves out of a snowstorm.

According to Craig Wirth, on June 17, 1998 Utah was slammed with snow. And yes, you read that right. Utah was slammed with snow in the middle of June!

“It fell trees in Emigration Canyon, and in the hills above Tooele. The temperature even dropped from 91 to 48 degrees in the Saint George area,” Wirth recalls.

Wirth shares that the surprise June snowstorm then resulted in many cancelled plans but despite that, many community members made most of the situation, building snowmen and sliding down hills.

Tune in every Sunday at 10 p.m. to watch Wirth Watching exclusives unfold or check them out online, every Monday morning.